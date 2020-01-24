Advertisement

Publishing

Philip Proteau named editor-in-chief of the Journal of Natural Products

The journal will start publishing perspectives, and the cover will get a new look

by Linda Wang
January 24, 2020
This is a photo of Philip Proteau.
Credit: Courtesy of Philip Proteau
Philip Proteau

Philip J. Proteau, an associate professor in the college of pharmacy at Oregon State University, has been named editor-in-chief of the Journal of Natural Products, which is copublished by the American Chemical Society and the American Society of Pharmacognosy. Proteau will succeed A. Douglas Kinghorn, who is retiring.

“Replacing our longest-serving editor-in-chief will not be an easy task, but I am honored that the American Society of Pharmacognosy and the journal’s editorial advisory board have faith in my ability to serve in this role, and I will do my best to continue the success of the journal,” Proteau says. “My goal is to maintain the journal’s status as the leading journal in the field of natural products and increase the recognition of the journal outside of the field.”

Under Proteau’s leadership, the journal will increasingly focus on significant studies on natural products biosynthesis. Also, the cover of the journal will be getting a new look. “The cover background has been the same for over 20 years, so a modern update will hopefully attract some new attention to the journal. We will also rotate cover illustrations more frequently, which will give more authors the chance to have their art on the cover. I also plan to introduce Perspectives-type articles for the journal, which will allow experts in key areas of natural products to provide insights on emerging techniques or approaches in the field.”

Proteau’s research at Oregon State University focuses on the chemistry and biology of natural products. He earned a BS in chemistry from the University of Washington in 1985, an MS in organic chemistry from the California Institute of Technology in 1989, and a PhD in medicinal chemistry/natural products from Oregon State University in 1993. He has been an associate editor for the Journal of Natural Products since 2008.

“With his expertise in the field of natural products and his deep knowledge of the journal, we look forward to working with Professor Proteau to expand his vision for the future of this important international publication,” says James Milne, president of the ACS Publications Division.

CORRECTION

This story was updated on March 10, 2020, to correct the year in which Proteau received his BS degree. The year was 1985, not 1989.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

