Sébastien Lecommandoux, a professor of polymer chemistry at the University of Bordeaux, has been named editor-in-chief of the ACS journal Biomacromolecules, which highlights cutting-edge research at the interface of polymer science and biology. Lecommandoux will be take the helm from Ann-Christine Albertsson, who has served as editor-in-chief since the journals’ founding in 2000.
“I am interested in expanding the journal’s focus into exciting areas of research such as bio-inspired to bio-sourced polymers; renewable, biodegradable and biocompatible polymers; biocatalysis; biomaterials; and regenerative medicine,” Lecommandoux says, adding that he plans to recruit new associate editors “to preserve a good scientific, geographic, and gender balance.” Lecommandoux has served as an associate editor of Biomacromolecules since 2013.
“Professor Lecommandoux is uniquely positioned to shape the trajectory of Biomacromolecules, and we are excited to work with him on his vision for the journal,” says James Milne, acting president of ACS Publications.
Lecommandoux’s research focuses on polypeptide and polysaccharide-based block copolymer self-assembly, the design of polymersomes for drug delivery, and biomimetic approaches to designing synthetic viruses and artificial cells. At the University of Bordeaux, he directs the Laboratoire de chimie des Polymères Organiques and leads the Polymer Self-Assembly & Life Sciences group.
“I have been always excited in pushing the frontiers of science and working at the interface between several disciplines, in the framework of collaborative project. I like to push people and science at the highest level,” he says. “This is the kind of expertise and spirit I’m excited to provide to the Biomacromolecules team.”
