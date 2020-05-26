Shane Snyder, professor of civil and environmental engineering and executive director of the Nanyang Environment & Water Research Institute at Nanyang Technological University in Singapore, has been named the inaugural editor-in-chief of ACS ES&T Water.
The new journal will focus on water quality and anthropogenic and geogenic contaminants, as well as environmental chemistry and technology for sustainable water management and reuse. Submissions will open this summer.
“Today, more than ever, we struggle to maintain safe and sustainable water supplies for human well-being as well as preserving and restoring the natural aquatic environment,” says Snyder. “ES&T Water will publish a breadth of pertinent topics related to ensuring the needed water quality to meet growing urban demands while protecting environmental health.”
Snyder’s research focuses on the identification, fate, and health relevance of emerging water pollutants. He earned a BA in chemistry from Thiel College and a PhD in environmental toxicology from Michigan State University. Snyder also serves as codirector of two University of Arizona research centers, the Arizona Laboratory for Emerging Contaminants and the Water & Energy Sustainable Technology Center.
“Having worked in this field for over 20 years, I really look forward to seeing my colleagues submit their manuscripts to ES&T Water, but also to meeting the new generation of water researchers from an even broader geography,” Snyder says. “I hope that 5 years from today, ES&T Water is considered one of the premier outlets for scientific and policy information that positively impacts global water sustainability.”
“I look forward to working with [Professor Snyder] to develop his vision for this journal further, and to the impact that our growing Environmental Science & Technology portfolio of journals will have on the chemistry community,” said James Milne, president of the ACS Publications Division.
