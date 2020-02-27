Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Publishing

Wonyong Choi to lead ACS ES&T Engineering

Inaugural editor in chief will focus on emerging and interdisciplinary areas of environmental engineering

by Linda Wang
February 27, 2020
Advertisement

Most Popular in ACS News

This is a photo of Wonyon Choi
Credit: Courtesy of Wonyong Choi
Wonyon Choi

Wonyong Choi, head of the division of environmental science and engineering at Pohang University of Science and Technology (POSTECH), has been named the inaugural editor in chief of ACS ES&T Engineering. The journal will publish original research on the development of sustainable engineering solutions to protect the environment and remediate the risks of hazardous materials and pollutants.

“The global community is paying more and more attention to environmental problems than ever since many environmental issues have global impacts, such as on climate change, water shortage, air quality, and the persistence of micropollutants and microplastics. ACS ES&T Engineering will have a global focus and an international reach, serving the broad scientific community that is working to solve these critical problems. The journal will serve as a primary source where people seek cutting-edge knowledge and engineering solutions for environmental issues of today and tomorrow,” Choi says. He added that the journal will not only include the core environmental engineering area but also highlight the “interdisciplinary areas that are critically needed to solve emerging and nontraditional environmental problems.”

Choi’s research focuses on solar energy conversion and utilization for environmental and energy applications. His research group has been working to combine environmental nanomaterials for solar energy utilization and environmental chemistry to provide more sustainable solutions for cleaner environment. He was an editor for Journal of Hazardous Materials from 2008 to 2017 and an associate editor for Environmental Science & Technology since 2017. He earned a BS in chemical technology from Seoul National University, an MS in chemistry from Pohang University of Science and Technology, and a PhD in environmental chemistry from the California Institute of Technology.

“I am confident Professor Wonyong Choi will establish this journal at the very forefront of the latest advances in environmental engineering research and technological innovation, and as a title the community will truly aspire to read and publish in,” says James Milne, president of ACS Publications.

ACS ES&T Engineering will begin accepting submissions this summer.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Shane Snyder named editor-in-chief of ACS ES&T Water
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Shane Snyder named inaugural editor of ACS ES&T Water
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Wonyong Choi to lead ACS ES&T Engineering
Advertisement

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE