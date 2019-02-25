Video: C&EN tested one dog’s genetics and got weird results

Over the past decade, companies like Ancestry and 23andMe have made personal genetic testing mainstream. Now, humans are projecting their genealogical curiosity onto their pets to determine the breeds mixed together in their animal companions. C&EN wanted to know how accurate these animal genetic-testing services have become. Our editors submitted samples from one dog to three different consumer DNA-testing services: Embark, Wisdom Panel, and DNA My Dog. How do the tests stack up? And how do they work? C&EN reporter Tien Nguyen and our unofficial mascot, Ultraviolet the Supermutt, have your answers in the latest episode of Speaking of Chemistry.
