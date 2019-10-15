Chemistry in Pictures: Cloud of quinine

Under UV light, a solution of quinine sulfate added to water forms a billowing, luminous cloud. Martina Hestericova, a science communicator working in forensic chemistry, often uses fluorescence-based laboratory techniques in her work, and she recorded this demonstration for her Instagram channel to showcase the beauty of research. Follow Martina at @science_exercises.eu.
Submitted by Martina Hestericova
Do science. Take pictures. Win money. Enter our photo contest here.
Related C&EN Content:
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter