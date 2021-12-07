Chemistry in Pictures: Like the surface of Neptune

Although this image may look like a colorful celestial body, it’s actually a round-bottom flask with a crystallized tetraphenylethylene derivative irradiated with ultraviolet light. Abdusalom Suleymanov, a postdoc at Swiss Federal Institute of Technology Lausanne, explains that the product crystallized as the ethyl acetate solvent evaporated from the oily product overnight. “When I looked at the flask under UV, the bright blue emission reminded me of the surface of Neptune,” Suleymanov says. Suleymanov’s research focuses on developing new methods for synthesizing tetraarylethene luminogens. Tetraarylethenes are solid-state emitters with applications in chemical sensors, bioimaging, and organic light-emitting diodes.
Submitted by Abdusalom Suleymanov
