Chemistry in Pictures: Golden bouquet

At –20 °C, an oil that Nick Westra van Holthe made crystallized into this dome of frilly crystals. Westra van Holthe, a Ph.D. student at the University of Queensland, synthesized this compound (structure shown) as an intermediate on the way to making photoacoustic dyes, which can produce detectable ultrasound vibrations when excited by specific wavelengths of light. His lab plans to stitch the dyes into the chains of biocompatible polymers so that the materials can be used to image tumor cells.
Submitted by Nick Westra van Holthe. Follow Nick on Instagram: @nickwestra_
