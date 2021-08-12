Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Imaging

Electrochemical method allows imaging of single reactions

Light-emitting electrochemical reactions reveal surfaces and cells at high resolution

by Celia Henry Arnaud
August 12, 2021
Advertisement

Most Popular in Analytical Chemistry

 

Bright-field and electrochemiluminescence images of a cell on an indium tin oxide surface.
Credit: Nature
A live cell on the surface of an indium tin oxide electrode is imaged with bright-field microscopy (left) and single-molecule electrochemiluminescence (ECL). Because the places where the cell adheres block reagents from reaching the electrode, the ECL image is a negative of the cell.

A new method detects single molecules using a chemical reaction and creates images with high sensitivity and high spatial resolution such as those made with superresolution microscopy. Superresolution microscopy creates images of surfaces by detecting individual molecules, but it is done with fluorescence and requires the use of lasers, which can damage some samples and bleach the fluorescent labels.

Jiandong Feng and coworkers at Zhejiang University have imaged individual electrochemical reactions using electrochemiluminescence (ECL), in which an applied voltage drives light-emitting reactions (Nature 2021, DOI: 10.1038/s41586-021-03715-9). ECL “does not require the use of excitation light, which is a benefit to achieve very low background and ultrahigh sensitivity for resolving weak signals,” Feng says.

The researchers used a well-studied ECL reaction between tris(2,2′-bipyridyl)ruthenium(II), also called Ru(bpy)32+, and tri-n-propylamine (TPrA). In this system, an applied voltage oxidizes Ru(bpy)32+ to Ru(bpy)33+ at the surface of an indium tin oxide electrode. Subsequent reduction of the Ru(bpy)33+ by a free radical of TPrA results in the formation of an excited Ru complex that regenerates Ru(bpy)32+ and releases a photon, which is collected by a microscope objective and detected with a camera. The reaction is triggered at the electrode surface, but the molecules can diffuse away before emitting a photon, so the reaction and detection sites can be about 20 nm apart.

To detect single reactions requires some special strategies, Feng says. Using dilute solutions ensures a given field is likely to only contain a single molecule to be detected, and fast cameras help make sure a given reaction isn’t missed. Because the reaction only happens at or very close to the electrode, the photons can be used to image the electrode itself or things on its surface. Feng and coworkers monitored the ECL reaction across the surface of the electrode and cells on the electrode. Places where a cell adheres block reagents from reaching the electrode, so ECL only happens where the cell doesn’t adhere. The resulting image is a negative of the cell.

Although the method is limited to electrochemical reactions that release photons, it could still be useful for biological analysis and imaging, because many types of biomolecules could be linked to the Ru complex says Dechen Jiang, an ECL expert at Nanjing University.

“The authors’ findings open the way to a new concept in imaging: a chemistry-based approach to super-resolution microscopy,” Frédéric Kanoufi of the University of Paris and Neso Sojic of the University of Bordeaux write in an accompanying commentary.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Microscopy method maps chemistry, not just chemicals
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Single-atom switcheroo yields fluorescent dyes activated by visible light
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Single-atom switcheroo yields fluorescent dyes activated by visible light
Advertisement

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE