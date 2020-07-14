Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Imaging

Rhenium add-on tracks gold’s moves in cancer cell cultures

Fluorescent labels hint at why potential gold antitumor compounds behave differently around different cancer cell types

by Fernando Gomollón-Bel, special to C&EN
July 14, 2020
Advertisement

Most Popular in Analytical Chemistry

Structure of an anticancer gold-rhenium complex showing two gold atoms in yellow, one rhenium atom in orange, three oxygen atoms in red, one chlorine atom in green, six nitrogen atoms in blue, and carbon atoms in teal.
Credit: Inorg. Chem.
This luminescent gold-rhenium complex kills cancer cells in culture and shows binding to cervical cancer cell membranes.

Gold compounds have shown promise as less toxic alternatives to widely used platinum anticancer drugs, such as cisplatin. Now, a team of researchers has designed new gold complexes with a luminescent tag, which allows scientist to follow the compounds’ paths to cells and better understand their mechanism of action (Inorg. Chem. 2020, DOI: 10.1021/acs.inorgchem.0c00813).

The only gold drug currently approved in the US, auranofin, treats rheumatoid arthritis. Other gold compounds are undergoing clinical trials as cancer treatments. “Gold binds very strongly to thioredoxin reductases, enzymes that are overexpressed in cancer cells,” says study coauthor M. Concepción Gimeno of Spain’s Institute for Chemical Synthesis and Homogeneous Catalysis. But the researchers didn’t understand how gold makes its way into cells and wanted to learn more.

Building upon work looking at gold and rhenium complexes as trackable anticancer drugs, Gimeno, Vanesa Fernández-Moreira, and colleagues combined gold with a rhenium-bipyridine complex, a luminescent agent commonly used in cell imaging. The researchers can track the complexes’ biological trail using fluorescence microscopy, Gimeno says. They tested the compounds on human cervical cancer cells (HeLa) and lung cancer cells and found that the molecules bind to the cells’ membranes in different ways, suggesting membrane composition influences the molecules’ action mechanism. Showing such selectivity is a desirable property for an anticancer drug.

Combining therapeutic and diagnostic functionalities in one molecule, an approach known as theranostics, is a hot research topic, says Michael Coogan of Lancaster University, who was not involved in the work. This is the first study that hints at an explanation for why gold shows different toxicities to different types of cancer cells. Microscopy images suggest that this selectivity may be related to differences in the cell membranes, Coogan says.

The researchers also carried out mass spectrometry analyses to study the accumulation of the metals inside the cells. “Our results confirmed gold was being properly absorbed,” Gimeno says. Further experiments will investigate the uptake mechanism and shed light on the biological processes that the drug targets.

Studying the molecules in vivo will require adding different types of glowing tags to the gold complexes, because “the combination of cytotoxicity and luminescence would be lost in animal studies,” Coogan explains. “Such [experiments] would need near-infrared emitting complexes or another deeper-penetrating modality.”

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Molecule packs dual punch for cancer immunotherapy
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Radiochemical reveals cholesterol metabolism in the brain
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Imaging agent combines diagnostic and therapeutic potential
Advertisement

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE