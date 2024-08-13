Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Mass Spectrometry

Fragment correlation mass spectrometry: a new approach to analyzing tandem mass spectra

Using noise in their signal can reveal product ions’ shared precursor

by Fionna Samuels
August 13, 2024 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 102, Issue 25
Advertisement

Most Popular in Analytical Chemistry

 

Tandem mass spectrometry is a powerful tool in proteomics. By ionizing peptides and then fragmenting those ions into smaller product ions, researchers can determine the biomolecules’ amino acid sequences. But if a sample contains a complex mixture of peptides, it can be challenging to determine which precursor produced which product ions.

To avoid such confusion, scientists have implemented other analytical approaches—such as liquid chromatography—to physically separate peptides prior to injection into the mass spectrometer. But, trying to fully separate similar peptides using physical approaches can prove futile, and the resulting mix of product ions remains difficult to interpret.

An artistic depiction of how ionized peptides might fragment. Two ionized peptides are drawn as knotted squiggles, one blue and one green. The blue one splits into three smaller pieces. The green one splits into two smaller pieces. One blue piece and one green piece are the same and labeled "same m/z."
Credit: Yangjie  Li/Stanford
When two different ionized peptides fragment into product ions, some of those ions might have the same mass-to-charge ratio, or m/z. Fragment correlation mass spectrometry differentiates these isobaric ions by grouping them with other ions arising from the same fragmentation pathway (green or blue).

Now, an interdisciplinary team of researchers has demonstrated a way to overcome the challenge: use a new technique—dubbed fragment correlation mass spectrometry—on a mix of parent peptides and group product ions based on the noise in their respective signals (Proc. Natl. Acad. Sci. U.S.A. 2024, DOI: 10.1073/pnas.2409676121).

The approach relies on the innate relationship between product ions fragmented from the same peptide, says lead author Yangjie Li, a postdoctoral scholar and chemist at Stanford. Because these ions arise from the same fragmentation pathway, they will share the same pattern of statistical variation, or noise, in their signal.

When the team performs multiple mass scans, their software can find these patterns and use them to identify ions from the same precursor.

“In proteomics, that’s a big step to fragment everything all at once rather than sequentially fragment one molecule at a time,” says Joseph Loo, a biochemist from the University of California, Los Angeles. Not only does the technique separate ions with the same mass-to-charge ratio, but it can also trace internal fragment ions back to a parent peptide—a capability that caught Loo’s eye.

“Internal fragment ions are a result of multiple cleavage steps in a fragmentation experiment,” he explains, making them incredibly difficult to assign. This new approach might make it much easier.

The currently available code is optimized for the mass spectrometer setup used by Li and her colleagues. If a scientist wants to try it out on their own samples, they will need to reach out to the research team for guidance. But once it’s modified to be easily implemented by those using different setups, Loo says, “all of a sudden, everyone will be doing this.”

When that happens, he won’t be surprised if the method unveils interesting new information in scientists’ proteomic data sets.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Mass Spectrometry
Breaking down biomass with enzymes from an ant farm
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Mass Spectrometry
The emerging world of single-molecule mass measurements
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Mass Spectrometry
Measuring the protein-metabolite interactome
Advertisement

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE