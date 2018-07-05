Advertisement

Microfluidics

Chemistry In Pictures

Chemistry in Pictures: Simulating cancer

by Manny Morone
July 5, 2018
A plastic chip with thin fluidic channels running through it and small hoses connected to the outlets of the channels. There's greenish dye and reddish fluid going into one of the channels.
Credit: Karolina Valente
A plastic chip with thin fluidic channels running through it and small hoses connected to the outlets of the channels.
Credit: Karolina Valente

To see how molecules move through tight spaces, researchers at the University of Victoria in British Columbia made these fluidic chips with channels that are 2,000 and 500 µm wide. The scientists injected the channels with a hydrogel and cancer cells, as well as fluorescent chemicals (fluorescein shows up as yellow-green; gold nanoparticles show up as red). They tracked the fluorescence through the channels to watch how the chemicals traveled through the gel environment. The team hopes their research will help predict how chemotherapy drugs and gold nanoparticles, which can also be used to treat cancer, travel through tissues in the body on their way to tumors.

Submitted by Karolina Valente

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

