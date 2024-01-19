Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Microscopy

Microscopy method maps chemistry, not just chemicals

Researchers map activity of multiple enzymes simultaneously

by Celia Arnaud, special to C&EN
January 19, 2024
Advertisement

Most Popular in Analytical Chemistry

Colorful microscope image shows greens and reds as well as areas of colors where the markings overlap.
Credit: Nat. Methods
Simultaneous mapping of the activity of phosphatase (green) and caspase (red), with the overlap of the two enzymes shown in orange.

A new microscopy method enables researchers to visualize the activity of the enzymes caspase-3 and alkaline phosphatase in various biological samples (Nat. Methods 2024, DOI: 10.1038/s41592-023-02137-x) .

“We made a jump from imaging chemicals to imaging chemistry,” says Ji-Xin Cheng of Boston University, who led the research. “Chemical imaging largely maps the presence of chemicals in cells or tissues. We have developed a method to probe the substrate and the product under a high-speed, high-sensitivity vibrational microscope called MIP microscope so that chemistry can be mapped.”

Chemical structure of the phosphatase used in the experiment.
The probe for alkaline phosphatase consists of an enzyme substrate, a nitrile reporter, and a self-assembling portion.

MIP microscopy, which stands for mid-infrared photothermal microscopy, uses a visible beam to detect temperature effects caused by IR absorption by specific chemical bonds. Cheng and coworkers designed a new, faster MIP microscope that collects images quickly enough to do real-time imaging in living systems.

The researchers designed probes for imaging enzymatic activity. These three-part probes consist of an enzyme substrate, a nitrile reporter, and a self-assembling moiety. The nitrile reporters undergo spectral shifts between the substrate and the product, leading the researchers to dub the probes “nitrile chameleons.” The self-assembling moiety aggregates into nanofibrils that keep the product near the enzyme, which helps map the enzyme location. The signal from the product correlates with the enzyme activity.

The researchers made probes that target caspase-3 and alkaline phosphatase, both of which are involved in cancer biology. The sharp spectral peaks are far enough apart to image the substrates and products for both enzymes at the same time. “There’s cooperation between the two enzymes,” Cheng says. “This was a hypothesis in the literature for 20 years, but no one can see it. Here we provide visual evidence.”

They used MIP microscopy to measure enzyme activity in cancer cells, Caenorhabditis elegans, and mouse brain slices. The approach is as sensitive as fluorescence, Cheng says, and it avoids issues, such as photobleaching, that plague fluorescent dyes.

“Although vibrational probes have been popularly used in Raman microscopy, their use in mid-infrared imaging has been relatively rare,” Wei Min, a chemist at Columbia University who develops spectroscopic and microscopic methods for imaging biological molecules in living systems, writes in an email. “Their design of probes is novel in that they made use of aggregates in order to amplify the signal. Although the chemistry is perhaps more involved compared to simple isolated molecules, the end result appears to justify the means.”

Cheng envisions eventually being able to use the approach to image multiple enzymes involved in cellular processes such as apoptosis. “The challenge is how to design these probes so they have different peak positions, and you can monitor them inside the same cell.”

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Photoactivated click-chemistry reaction shows inner lives of cells
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Visualizing cross-linking in collagen
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Single-atom switcheroo yields fluorescent dyes activated by visible light
Advertisement

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE