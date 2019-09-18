Chemistry in Pictures: Dyes divided

Rich Allen was left with this tray of colorful fractions after using a silica column to purify an organic compound he was studying. Allen, a scientist at Warner Babcock Institute for Green Chemistry, works on finding greener reaction pathways to molecules like the dye contained in some these test tubes. He can’t reveal the exact identity of his dye, but he tells C&EN that this reaction mixture came from a Suzuki coupling process meant to create a dye for solar energy applications.
Submitted by R. Allen and D. Tshudy. This photo is part of our Chromatography Contest sponsored by Restek. Enter the photo contest here, or submit your chromatography photo via Instagram and Twitter using the hashtag #SeparationScene.
Do science. Take pictures. Win money. You can also enter our regular monthly photo contest here.
