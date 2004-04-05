Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Environment

Chemistry Puts Herbal Supplements to the Test

by PAMELA ZURER AND DAVID HANSON
April 5, 2004 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 82, Issue 14
Advertisement

Most Popular in Environment

[+]Enlarge
Credit: PHOTODISC
Credit: PHOTODISC

Some 3,000 species of plants are sold as herbal supplements in this country in as many as 50,000 different products, the American Herbal Products Association estimates. Figuring out if what's inside any particular package corresponds to the contents on the label is far from simple, according to Joseph M. Betz, director of the dietary supplements methods and reference materials program at NIH.

"Chemistry is the only means of determining the quality of the material," Betz last week told a symposium on challenges in chemical analysis of herbal supplements sponsored by the Division of Agricultural & Food Chemistry at the ACS meeting in Anaheim, Calif. Betz's program supports research aimed at clearing the confusion in the marketplace by validating analytical methods and developing reference materials.

The need for reliable, reproducible tests was reinforced by data from Mingfu Wang, research assistant professor at Rutgers University. His team found that the contents of many products purchased from local health food stores didn't match the label. What was claimed to be ginseng root was actually ginseng leaves, for example, and black cohosh was not from the species advertised.

In Washington D.C., the National Research Council and the Institute of Medicine have also weighed in on dietary supplements. At an April 1 briefing, they presented a framework for evaluating the safety of supplements for FDA and made recommendations to enhance FDA's ability to protect consumers from unreasonable risks associated with supplements.

 

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
NIST releases tree nut reference material
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Vinpocetine: drug or dietary supplement?
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
New York Attorney General Bashes Herbal Supplement Purity

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE