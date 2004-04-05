DOE Funds Chemical Pilot Program

Some $6 million in development funds is available for five-year energy-efficiency pilot projects for chemical companies through a Department of Energy program announced on March 26 in the Federal Register. The program will fund five to eight R&D and demonstration projects and require a minimum match of 20% from nonfederal funds. The goal is to find improvements in chemical manufacturing that increase energy efficiency and productivity. For more information, e-mail jean.siekerka@go.doe.gov.
