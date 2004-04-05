Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Safety

Government & Policy Roundup

April 5, 2004 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 82, Issue 14
Advertisement

Most Popular in Safety

NIH and FDA have launched a Web-accessible database on human genome transfer. Called the Genetic Modification Clinical Research Information System (GeMCRIS), the site is seen as an important way to keep scientists informed on results from human gene transfer research and to provide information directly to the public. Researchers wishing to use the database must register through NIH.

Preliminary reports on three chemical accidents that took place at a Honeywell International plant within a 24-day period last year were released to the Baton Rouge, La., community last week by the Chemical Safety & Hazard Investigation Board. The accidents killed one worker, injured 10, and resulted in a "shelter in place" warning for the community. For more information, see http://www.csb.gov.

Regulation of agricultural biotechnology has many problems and challenges, according to a study released by the Pew Initiative on Food & Biotechnology. The Pew study examines existing regulatory policies as well as ways that federal oversight of genetically modified crops could be improved. The study, titled "Issues in the Regulation of Genetically Engineered Plants and Animals," can be found at http://pewagbiotech.org/research/regulation.

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE