Government & Policy Roundup

NIH and FDA have launched a Web-accessible database on human genome transfer. Called the Genetic Modification Clinical Research Information System (GeMCRIS), the site is seen as an important way to keep scientists informed on results from human gene transfer research and to provide information directly to the public. Researchers wishing to use the database must register through NIH.



Preliminary reports on three chemical accidents that took place at a Honeywell International plant within a 24-day period last year were released to the Baton Rouge, La., community last week by the Chemical Safety & Hazard Investigation Board. The accidents killed one worker, injured 10, and resulted in a "shelter in place" warning for the community. For more information, see http://www.csb.gov.



Regulation of agricultural biotechnology has many problems and challenges, according to a study released by the Pew Initiative on Food & Biotechnology. The Pew study examines existing regulatory policies as well as ways that federal oversight of genetically modified crops could be improved. The study, titled "Issues in the Regulation of Genetically Engineered Plants and Animals," can be found at http://pewagbiotech.org/research/regulation.

