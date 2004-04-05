Imperial College Seeds the U.k.'s Knowledge Economy

The boost in activity coincided with the advent of Britain's Labour Party government under Prime Minister Tony Blair. The new government started encouraging commercialization activity at universities in an effort to foster a "knowledge economy," says Graves. The school's tech transfer office began receiving financial support from the government, beginning with a $7 million seed fund, for its efforts at identifying and incubating early-stage companies, particularly in biotechnology.



"We were able to put additional people in and build a resource," he says. "We developed a process for creating spin-off companies and built up a network of investors and service providers. We got the message out to academics. With this seed fund, we were able to engage consultants and entrepreneurs to help build business propositions and prove the concept of new technology."



The tech transfer office at Imperial has strategic alliances with Columbia University in New York City, and with Exploit Technologies, a consortium of Singapore university technology transfer groups. The partners pool intellectual property and team up to network with investors and other market resources.



Graves says new companies are developed by a "series of champions" beginning with an academic who believes that a scientific development has commercial potential. The idea is reviewed by a four-member tech transfer team, which applies for patents where appropriate and begins commercial assessment.



Then comes the development of a business plan and the formation of a management team. "Our model is to involve an external commercial manager as early as possible so that there is always a strong commercial bias," he says. The members of the tech transfer team are Ph.D. scientists with some form of commercial business experience, according to Graves.