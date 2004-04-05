Advertisement

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

People

Janan Hayes Recognized for Service

by LINDA RABER
April 5, 2004 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 82, Issue 14
Most Popular in People

Janan M. Hayes, professor of chemistry and physical science at Merced College, in California, will receive the 2005 Award for Volunteer Service to the American Chemical Society, sponsored by the ACS General Endowment Fund. The award was announced at the ACS national meeting in Anaheim, Calif. According to the ACS Awards Office, Hayes will receive the award "for her extensive service to the society at all levels and her pioneering efforts in identifying the contributions to chemistry of individuals from underrepresented groups." For the past 10 years, Hayes has codirected Project Inclusion (PI), which has been supported by the National Science Foundation and the Chemical Heritage Foundation, in an attempt to attract underrepresented students to chemistry. PI focuses attention on the chemical contributions of women; the physically challenged; and various ethnic, racial, and cultural groups. The award will be presented on March 15, 2005, at the ACS national meeting in San Diego.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

