Academe

MARY WASHINGTON COLLEGE

Fredericksburg, Va.

Charles M. (Charlie) Sharpless will join the department of chemistry as an assistant professor in the fall. He will be teaching general chemistry, environmental chemistry, and analytical or instrumental methods. His primary research interests include photochemistry, chemistry of humic substances, environmental chemistry, and study and remediation of anthropogenic pollutants. Sharpless received a B.A. in natural science from Johns Hopkins University and a Ph.D. in analytical chemistry from Duke University.

STEVENS INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY

Hoboken, N.J.

Brian Murfin has joined the Center for Improved Engineering & Science Education as Internet science education specialist. Most recently manager of the Office of Education at Brookhaven National Laboratory, he also taught science and technology education courses at New York University. While with the Peace Corps, Murfin taught science in Swaziland and Botswana. He received a B.S. in biology with a minor in chemistry and a doctorate in science education, both from Ohio State University.

Business

CHEMI SPA

Milan, Italy

There are two new hires for the company's recently formed U.S. subsidiary, Chemi Pharma LLC, Exton, Pa.

Michael Cannarsa has joined Chemi Pharma as president, having worked in various capacities within the pharmaceutical fine chemicals industry for more than 12 years, most recently as director of business development at Synthetech. He received a Ph.D. in organic chemistry from Cornell University.

David Perdigo has started as manager of the generics business. He previously worked for Uriach, in Barcelona, Spain, and brings eight years' experience in the generic pharmaceutical manufacturing industry. Perdigo received a master's in international business from Universitat Pompeu Fabra, Barcelona.

OTHER COMPANIES

Scott Backman has joined Dusseldorf, Germany-based Cognis as market development manager for functional food and food technology in the company's nutrition and health business, based in LaGrange, Ill. With 17 years' experience selling and marketing specialty ingredients to major food producers worldwide, Backman was most recently senior account manager for Sensient Colors. He holds a B.S. in business administration from Central Michigan University, Mount Pleasant.

James Foght is the new chairman of the board at PharmaIn, Buffalo Grove, Ill. He is also the chairman of the board of managers at IllinoisVentures LLC. Most recently managing director of Prudential Vector Healthcare Group, Foght was the cofounder and president of Vector Securities, which Prudential acquired in 1999. Earlier, he spent 13 years with DuPont. He earned a B.S. in chemistry from the University of Akron, in Ohio, and an M.S. and a Ph.D. in organic chemistry from the University of Illinois, Urbana-Champaign.

Jeffrey D. Hsi, previously a principal at Fish & Richardson P.C., has joined Edwards & Angell LLP as a partner in the firm's Boston office. Hsi will focus his practice on corporate counseling, formation and execution of intellectual property strategy and patent prosecution, and opinion work in the areas of pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, chemistry, nutraceuticals, polymers, diagnostics, and medical devices. He received a B.A. in chemistry from Kalamazoo College, an M.S. in organic chemistry from Indiana University, a Ph.D. in organic chemistry from the University of Michigan, and a J.D. degree from Rutgers University School of Law.

Andre G. Pernet has been appointed president of Quark Biotech, Fremont, Calif. He started his career at Abbott Laboratories in Canada in 1973 as a research chemist. From 2000 to mid-2002, he served as chairman and CEO of Genset. Pernet received a B.S. in chemical engineering from Ecole Nationale Supérieure de Chimie de Montpellier; an M.S. in chemistry from the University of Montpellier, in France; an M.B.A. from McGill University, in Quebec; and a Ph.D. in chemistry from the University of Montreal.

Patrick M. Prevost has started as executive vice president of BASF Corp., Mount Olive., N.J., and president of its chemicals businesses in North America. He also has management responsibility for BASF's Canadian operations. During his 21 years with Amoco Chemical and BP Chemicals, Prevost held positions in technical service, business development, marketing, and general management. He earned a bachelor's degree in chemistry from the University of Geneva and an M.B.A. from the University of Chicago.

Greg Romney has been appointed general manager of electrochemical materials at Boston-based Cabot Corp.'s superior micropowders group. He was most recently vice president for fuel cells and fuel processing at Chevron Texaco Technology Ventures. Romney brings more than 20 years' experience in energy and technology industries.

James Rosa has joined CeMines, Evergreen, Colo., as vice president of strategic development. He comes from Transat Technologies, where he was director of business development. Rosa has also worked at Intel, Gambro Renal Products, Presearch, Wespace, Goodyear Aerospace, and Raytheon.

Ian Trelfa has been promoted to business development manager of Great Lakes Fine Chemicals, Holywell, Wales. He has more than 13 years' experience in the fine chemicals industry, including roles in R&D, product and process development, production support, and project leadership. Trelfa earned a B.S. in applied chemistry from Sheffield Hallam University, in England.

Chen-yu Yen has been elected director and senior vice president of Baltimore-based Gannett Fleming Sustainable Ventures, a subsidiary of Gannett Fleming Inc. With this new position, he is involved in both the development and operation of Gannett Fleming's brand and proprietary technology-based sustainable ventures, as well as serving in his existing role of vice president of environmental services for the company. Yen earned a B.S. in chemistry from National Taiwan University and an M.A. in chemistry and a doctorate in environmental sciences and engineering from the University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill.