Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Business

The Road Less Traveled

Young Ph.D. chemist agrees to work for obscure Chinese producer of silane coupling agents

by Jean-François Tremblay
April 5, 2004 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 82, Issue 14
Advertisement

Most Popular in Business

[+]Enlarge
Credit: PHOTOS BY JEAN-FRANÇOIS TREMBLAY CAPITAL
Jianghan's facility in Shashi.
Credit: PHOTOS BY JEAN-FRANÇOIS TREMBLAY CAPITAL
Jianghan's facility in Shashi.

INTERNATIONAL

[+]Enlarge
Credit: Gan (center) recruited Ho (left) and Yin (right) to help reinvigorate the struggling co-op.
Credit: Gan (center) recruited Ho (left) and Yin (right) to help reinvigorate the struggling co-op.

When visiting a modest, township-owned specialty chemicals maker in central China, one does not expect to bump into a young, bright, English-speaking chief executive officer. Yin Chao, a Ph.D. chemist who was partly educated in Singapore, opted for the road less traveled when he agreed to manage a small co-op aspiring to break into the world market for silane coupling agents.

Jingzhou Jianghan Fine Chemical, the company Yin manages, is owned in majority by the township of Chenghe, which has a population of 60,000. Chenghe is in the borough of Shashi, in the Hubei province city of Jingzhou. Shabby and dusty, Shashi was once a busy industrial town, but it has fallen on hard times. The company is located in a depressed neighborhood that is part rural, part industrial, and part residential. From the factory gate, the facilities appear so old that one wonders whether the company is still in business.

Yin himself focuses more on what he wants to turn Jianghan into than what it looks like now. He expects that Jianghan will become a well-established producer of silane coupling agents, materials used in a variety of applications, a primary one being the production of silica-reinforced tread in tire manufacturing.

Gan Shuguan, Jianghan's chairman, awarded Yin a sweet deal when he hired him a year ago. Should Jianghan's performance improve markedly over the next few years, Yin will receive a 15% stake in the firm. Gan now owns 13% of Jianghan. A few months before wooing Yin, Gan hired a marketing manager, the jovial Wuhan native Norman Ho, who studied business administration and once lived in Vancouver.

Yin does not like Shashi much. "But I love this company," he says. As he inspects the production facilities, Yin is like a boy showing a new toy to his friends. "I can do so much here," he says. He points at a warehouse that is nearing completion. Inside one building, workers are installing new production vessels. Yin insists that safety is paramount. "The game is over if we have an accident," he says. Volatile materials such as methanol, ethanol, and styrene are used in making silane coupling agents.

For now, Yin has a simple plan for the company. "We need to improve product quality and range," he says, adding that Jianghan covers only about one-quarter of the full range of silane coupling agents available in the global marketplace. The development of silane coupling agents does not require sophisticated research facilities. But it is a time-consuming process that demands a good understanding of how the products are used by customers. Yin readily admits that Jianghan's application knowledge is still too weak.

Another challenge facing Jianghan is its difficulty in obtaining capital. Because the company lacks the political connections to obtain bank loans, its cash flow depends entirely on its profitability. For the time being, the company can only allocate Yin and five researchers to its product development efforts. Ho insists that Jianghan's lack of official support is a plus, making the company market-driven and eager to succeed.

BUT YIN IS CONFIDENT that even though the quality of Chinese-made silane coupling agents does not match what is available on the international market, Jianghan can catch up. Imported silane coupling agents are too expensive, he says, thus encouraging customers to make do with what's available from local firms. Furthermore, global market leader Degussa has not yet set up a facility in China, something that would make it more difficult for Jianghan to compete locally. Degussa has long studied the Chinese market but has yet to commit to a silane coupling agents plant in China.

Many non-Chinese customers already find that Jianghan's quality is fine for them, too. In fact, most of Jianghan's customers are abroad, although most of the company's sales volume is in China. The foreign customers are from South Korea and Taiwan, and a few inquiries are coming in from England. Yin says that despite China's fast economic growth, the international market is more appealing because margins are higher and it demands a wider and more sophisticated range of silane coupling agents.

Jianghan started out in 1974 as a construction and general engineering company. As business stagnated in the 1980s, the firm experimented with making a variety of products ranging from surgical gloves to vibrating beds for infants. It eventually began to focus on silane coupling agents about five years ago.

As part of his doctoral studies, Yin spent two years with Johns Hopkins Singapore at the National University of Singapore. Instead of living in an ugly city in central China, he could now be a researcher at a large university or working for a multinational company. Singapore, he says, is clean and developed, and its people are polite. "But this here, this is exciting," he says.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
BASF readies bold moves in China again
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Chinese fine chemical firm finds a second home in Inner Mongolia
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Relocating chemical plants in China

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE