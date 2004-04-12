Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Policy

Call for Papers on Antioxidant Methods

April 12, 2004 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 82, Issue 15
Advertisement

Most Popular in Policy

The Frst International Congress on Antioxidant Methods (ICAM), hosted by the ACS Division of Agricultural & Food Chemistry, will be held June 16–18 at the Caribe Royal Hotel & Conference Center in Orlando, Fla. The meeting is cosponsored by the American Oil Chemists Society, California Institute of Food & Agricultural Research, Institute of Food Technologists, International Life Sciences Institute, and Joint Institute for Food Safety & Applied Nutrition. The meeting's website is http://chemistry.org/meetings/antioxidants.html.

Because of the increasing interest in and use of antioxidants in foods and biological systems, as well as their possible health benefits, there is a growing need to establish benchmark methods for antioxidant extraction, analysis, and activity in oils, emulsions, and foods. ICAM aims to be a unique opportunity for leaders in the field to address methodologies and propose benchmark methods to allow comparison of results.

ICAM provides a venue for in-depth discussions of in vitro and in vivo testing to determine consistent analysis and appropriate biomarkers. Attendees will have the opportunity to recommend collaborative studies and research needed to establish biomarkers. Topics to be addressed include total phenolic content of food or ingredients, total antioxidant capacity of product, antioxidant activity in oils and emulsions, and appropriate cell models for comparison.

Please send abstracts via e-mail to Vanessa Johnson-Evans, v_j_evans@acs.org, or mail them to her attention at the American Chemical Society, 1155--16th St., N.W., Washington, DC 20036, by May 16. For information on the technical program, contact John Finley, at jfinley@kraft.com, or by phone at (847) 646-7321. Advance registration fees for participants with industry affiliations: sponsoring organization member, $495; nonmember, $595. For academic or government affiliated scientists: sponsoring organization member, $195; nonmember, $295. Registration is open until May 24.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Entries encouraged for the Division of Agricultural and Food Chemistry student cooking competition at ACS Spring 2024
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Pacifichem 2025 opens call for symposia
Call for papers: NORM 2018

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE