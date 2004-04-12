Call for Papers on Antioxidant Methods

The Frst International Congress on Antioxidant Methods (ICAM), hosted by the ACS Division of Agricultural & Food Chemistry, will be held June 16–18 at the Caribe Royal Hotel & Conference Center in Orlando, Fla. The meeting is cosponsored by the American Oil Chemists Society, California Institute of Food & Agricultural Research, Institute of Food Technologists, International Life Sciences Institute, and Joint Institute for Food Safety & Applied Nutrition. The meeting's website is http://chemistry.org/meetings/antioxidants.html.
Because of the increasing interest in and use of antioxidants in foods and biological systems, as well as their possible health benefits, there is a growing need to establish benchmark methods for antioxidant extraction, analysis, and activity in oils, emulsions, and foods. ICAM aims to be a unique opportunity for leaders in the field to address methodologies and propose benchmark methods to allow comparison of results.
ICAM provides a venue for in-depth discussions of in vitro and in vivo testing to determine consistent analysis and appropriate biomarkers. Attendees will have the opportunity to recommend collaborative studies and research needed to establish biomarkers. Topics to be addressed include total phenolic content of food or ingredients, total antioxidant capacity of product, antioxidant activity in oils and emulsions, and appropriate cell models for comparison.
Please send abstracts via e-mail to Vanessa Johnson-Evans, v_j_evans@acs.org, or mail them to her attention at the American Chemical Society, 1155--16th St., N.W., Washington, DC 20036, by May 16. For information on the technical program, contact John Finley, at jfinley@kraft.com, or by phone at (847) 646-7321. Advance registration fees for participants with industry affiliations: sponsoring organization member, $495; nonmember, $595. For academic or government affiliated scientists: sponsoring organization member, $195; nonmember, $295. Registration is open until May 24.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter