DOE Science Office Begins Reorganization

The Department of Energy's Office of Science is being reorganized, Director Raymond L. Orbach announced on April 5. The reorganization follows a two-year review and will eliminate a layer of management between Orbach and the site managers at the 10 national laboratories that are overseen by the Office of Science. Orbach said the reorganization of the Science Office, which has 1,000 employees and oversees a $3 billion budget, was driven by the need to give him direct lines of communication with the lab facilities. He stressed that the reorganization involves no forced relocations or dismissals and will take several months to complete. It is the fourth DOE program office to be reorganized in the past three years.
