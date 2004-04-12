Advertisement

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Policy

Government & Policy Roundup

April 12, 2004 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 82, Issue 15
◾ DOE Undersecretary Robert Card and Assistant Secretary for Environment, Safety & Health Beverly Cook resigned last week, both citing family reasons. Card will be replaced by David Garman, assistant secretary for energy efficiency and renewable energy, who will continue his current duties while taking on Card's on an acting basis.

◾ The Pentagon is once again asking Congress for waivers from the Clean Air Act, the Resource Conservation & Recovery Act, and Superfund. Strict compliance with these laws would hinder training and retard development of new weapons systems, the Pentagon claims. Any exemptions granted would be part of the fiscal 2005 defense authorization bill. Two previous waiver requests have been denied.

◾ Four nominees for top jobs at EPA are being blocked by Sen. James M. Jeffords (I-Vt.). Jeffords says he will not allow the Senate to vote on confirming the nominees until EPA provides him information he began requesting three years ago about the agency's Clean Air Act policies.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

