Most Requested Article, Journal from 2003

April 12, 2004 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 82, Issue 15
At the recent ACS National Meeting in Anaheim, Calif., Chemical Abstracts Service recognized the most requested paper and the journal with the most requests as tallied by its real-time document request (RDR) service--CAS Science Spotlight.

"CAS Science Spotlight is the only service that evaluates researchers' interest in articles by tallying requests for the full-text documents," CAS Director Robert Massie said. "CAS tabulated more than 7 million RDRs submitted by users of its electronic services in 2003, and we anticipate more than 10 million for 2004. The resulting ratings give the sci-tech community a new perspective on research activity that has attracted the attention of fellow scientists."

The most requested paper was written by John F. Hartwig, Yale University, and coauthors (with their current affiliations) Quinetta D. Shelby, Chicago State University; Noriyasu Kataoka, Ajinomoto Co.; and James P. Stambuli, Stanford University, for their article, "Air Stable, Sterically Hindered Ferrocenyl Dialkylphosphines for Palladium-Catalyzed C&#150;C, C&#150;N, and C&#150;O Bond-Forming Cross-Couplings," [J. Org. Chem., 67, 5553 (2002)]. The honored article discusses a highly active, air-stable palladium catalyst for "green" cross-coupling reactions.

The Journal of the American Chemical Society was recognized as the journal with the highest RDR count during 2003.

CAS Science Spotlight can be found on the Web at http://www.cas.org/spotlight or through a link from the CAS home page at http://www.cas.org.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

