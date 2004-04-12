Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Policy

U.S. Lobbying on Reach Assailed

Report describes White House/industry campaign to change EU chemicals policy

by Cheryl Hogue
April 12, 2004 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 82, Issue 15
Advertisement

Most Popular in Policy

Waxman
[+]Enlarge
Credit: PHOTO BY PETER CUTTS
Credit: PHOTO BY PETER CUTTS

A report that details lobbying by the chemical industry and the Bush Administration to weaken a European Union chemicals proposal is ruffling feathers in Congress and the EU.

According to the report, the Bush Administration based its lobbying campaign solely on the American Chemistry Council's analysis of REACH's anticipated impacts, such as the estimate that the plan would cost billions of dollars to implement. The report found no evidence that the U.S. government performed its own analysis of REACH or subjected the ACC study to peer review.

Waxman says, "Many in Congress were surprised to learn of the intensity and one-sidedness of the Administration's multiyear campaign." He charges that the Bush Administration "dismissed the concerns of environmental and public health groups" and focused only on industry arguments about REACH.

"This report reveals that inordinate weight has been given to only one side of a highly complex argument," says Anthony Gooch, an EU spokesman. "We certainly are not prepared to give special attention to the demands of the U.S. chemical industry."

ACC responds, "The innuendo in [the House] report obscures the U.S. government's legitimate and wholly appropriate role in raising questions about the global impact of REACH." The industry group adds, "Any national or regional government that proposes a policy affecting a global industry has a responsibility to seek the input of other governments."

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE