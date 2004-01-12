Academe

NORTH CENTRAL COLLEGE

Naperville, Ill.

Jeffrey A. Jankowski has started as assistant professor of chemistry. He has taught at universities including Benedictine University and Indiana University, and he worked at Nalco Chemical as a research chemist and senior research chemist for global mining and mineral processing chemicals. Jankowski earned a B.S. in biochemistry from Illinois Benedictine College (now Benedictine University), Lisle, and a Ph.D. in analytical chemistry from the University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill.

Business

CLARIANT

Muttenz, Switzerland

There are two appointments in the North American operations of Clariant's master- batches division, based in Holden, Mass.

George Iannuzzi has been named key account manager for the personal care packaging group. He has more than 18 years' experience in the plastics and special effects pigments market. In addition to working for Engelhard, Iannuzzi served as a senior lab technician for Union Carbide from 1986 to 1992. He received a degree in chemical technology from Westchester Community College, Valhalla, N.Y.

Tim Smith, who has been with the company since 1991, is the new site manager for the Vancouver facility. From 1997 to 2003, he was production manager at the site in McHenry, Ill.

DAIKIN AMERICA

Orangeburg, N.Y.

Dante Capriotti has joined the company as senior sales representative for fluoroelastomers. He has worked in the area of fluoroelastomers for more than 25 years. Capriotti's experience includes spending three years in the military in Germany as a chemist. He began his career in the specialized rubber industry with Industrial Electronic Rubber, and he holds a B.S. in chemistry.

Satoshi (Tosh) Doi, formerly deputy general manager for global sales at Daikin Industries, has started as president of Daikin America. From 1991 to 1996, he was vice president of sales and marketing for Daikin America.

Ron Klein, as senior technical service engineer, brings more than 20 years' experience in plastics processing operations including extrusion, blow-molding, and injection-molding systems. He will be helping customers with processing Daikin's full line of melt-processable materials.

Frank Plahutnik has joined Daikin America as fluoroelastomer business manager. He has worked in the specialty chemicals and polymers industries for more than 25 years in engineering, sales and marketing, business development, and management.

TAKASAGO INTERNATIONAL

Rockleigh, N.J.

There have been four appointments in the flavor division:

Sharon Clark has joined the company as a beverage technologist. She comes from SunPure, where she was part of the application group and involved in flavor creations. Clark earned a B.S. in biological science from the University of Central Florida, Orlando.

Thalia C. Kalamaridis has been named senior manager of customer service. In addition to managing the customer service staff, she will participate in product development, regulatory issues, and pricing of new flavor products.

Mary Nguyen has been named a sensory analyst. Among her duties will be managing Takasago's flavor library system. A graduate of Pennsylvania State University, University Park, with a B.S. in food science, Nguyen has participated in research projects in meat and cereal science.

Philip W. Russell, as senior flavor chemist, will be responsible for developing flavors for the beverage and sweet goods market. Russell earned a B.S. in chemistry from Rutgers University, Newark.