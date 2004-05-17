Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Biological Chemistry

Starving Fat

Targeted apoptosis technique turns mice from supersize to svelte

by Stu Borman
May 17, 2004 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 82, Issue 20
Advertisement

Most Popular in Biological Chemistry

CELL KILLER
[+]Enlarge
Credit: © 1999 NATURE MEDICINE
Model of a targeted apoptosis agent like the one used in the new study shows homing domain (blue), glycinylglycine linker (yellow), and apoptotic sequence D-enantiomeric (KLAKLAK)2, where K (red) is lysine and LA (green) is leucine-alanine.
Credit: © 1999 NATURE MEDICINE
Model of a targeted apoptosis agent like the one used in the new study shows homing domain (blue), glycinylglycine linker (yellow), and apoptotic sequence D-enantiomeric (KLAKLAK)2, where K (red) is lysine and LA (green) is leucine-alanine.

A technique in which an apoptosis (cell suicide-inducing) agent is directed specifically to the linings of blood vessels in fat tissue has been shown to be effective for reversing obesity in overfed mice. Mice that were given the agent while on a high-calorie diet were transformed from rotund to slender in four weeks.

The approach might also prove applicable for treating people who struggle with their weight. Such applicability is far from having been demonstrated, the researchers emphasize. But there is substantial motivation for developing such a therapy. In addition to obesity’s adverse effects on appearance and self-image, it is a major risk factor for developing cancer, diabetes, and cardiovascular disease.

The technique was devised by instructor Mikhail G. Kolonin and professors of medicine Renata Pasqualini and Wadih Arap of the University of Texas M. D. Anderson Cancer Center, in Houston, and coworkers [Nat. Med., published online May 9, http://dx.doi.org/10.1038/nm1048]. “When you inject our drug into mice, it homes in on and promotes the death of blood vessels associated with white fat tissue, which is then reabsorbed and metabolized,” Arap says.

[+]Enlarge
Credit: © 2004 NATURE MEDICINE
Credit: © 2004 NATURE MEDICINE

The strategy is based in part on an earlier technique for suppressing blood vessel growth in fat tissue, developed by cardiologist Maria A. Rupnick of Brigham & Women’s Hospital, Boston, and coworkers, including professor of chemical and biomedical engineering Robert Langer of Massachusetts Institute of Technology and antiangiogenesis pioneer M. Judah Folkman of Children’s Hospital Boston [Proc. Natl. Acad. Sci. USA, 99, 10730 (2002)]. Antiangiogenesis (blood vessel growth inhibition) has been investigated primarily for use against cancer. But Rupnick and coworkers believed it could also be used to perturb the extensive network of blood vessels required for growth and maintenance of fat tissue. They indeed found that giving known angiogenesis inhibitors to obese mice caused weight reduction and adipose tissue loss.

The M. D. Anderson study adds two elements to the antiangiogenesis strategy: use of an apoptosis agent and its highly selective targeting to fat tissue. The researchers used phage display to identify peptides that bind predominantly to protein receptors in the endothelium (linings) of blood vessels that sustain fat tissue. The most selective peptide homed in on the receptor prohibitin, a vascular marker of fat tissue. A glycinylglycine linker is used to connect the selective homing peptide to an apoptotic peptide in the group’s targeted apoptotic agent.

Mice that had gained a lot of weight from a high-calorie diet were treated with the agent while continuing on the diet. None of the mice were naturally fat or genetically altered to become obese. After one month of daily doses, the mice lost an average of over 30% of their body mass and generally returned to normal weight. However, “if you stop the treatment and keep the mice on the high-calorie diet, they will gain weight again,” Arap says. No toxic side effects were observed.

The M. D. Anderson researchers “used a powerful tool which, in essence, identifies a zip code for the blood vessels in fat tissue with which to send targeted apoptotic instructions,” Rupnick comments.

Much more experimentation will be needed to test the applicability of the strategy to people. The researchers are currently planning tests in obese nonhuman primates as a step toward human clinical trials.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Boosting Immunity To Treat Alzheimer’s
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Prodrug Delivers Estrogen Just To The Brain
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Radiolabeled Glutamine Gives A Better View Of Brain Tumor Activity 

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE