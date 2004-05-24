Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Policy

ACS Executive Compensation and Transparency

by CHARLES P. CASEY, ACS PRESIDENT JAMES D. BURKE, CHAIR, BOARD OF DIRECTORS
May 24, 2004 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 82, Issue 21
Advertisement

Most Popular in Policy

Change is everywhere today at the American Chemical Society. We have a new executive director and CEO, as well as a strengthened senior management team. We have several new members of the ACS Board of Directors, many new committee chairs in our governance structure, and numerous new leaders in our local sections and divisions. In addition, the ACS Board of Directors adopted a strategic plan in December, which charts an exciting road map for the future of the world's largest scientific society (C&EN, Feb. 23, page 43).

As part of this change, we made a pledge earlier this year to keep ACS members better informed on financial reporting issues. (C&EN, Jan. 5, page 2). We are pleased to report that ACS remains a financially sound organization, and its finances and investments are well managed. In addition, the ACS Audit Committee regularly takes actions to ensure the independence of its external auditors, the integrity of management, and the adequacy of financial disclosures to the public.

The Board of Directors is committed to disclosing more information on ACS finances than is contained in the society's annual report. In particular, the board voted at the ACS national meeting in Anaheim in March to make available to members information about top management's compensation. We are now doing so.

As a not-for-profit organization, ACS is required to file an informational form, called the "Form 990," with the Internal Revenue Service. Included on the Form 990 is compensation paid to "officers and key employees" of the society as well as to the five highest paid employees other than officers and key employees. Although the Form 990 is in the public domain, it is not easily accessible.

Now, we are taking an unprecedented step for a not-for-profit organization. We are making compensation information contained on the 2002 Form 990 (the most recent information filed with the IRS), as well as additional information, available to our members via the society's website, chemistry.org. To obtain this information, please log in as a member, click on the ACS member tab, and look for the link, "Compensation of ACS Officers and Key Employees" under "Member Information and Benefits." Click on this link and follow the directions. A PDF version of the information will be sent to you by e-mail.

CREATING A LOGIN ACCOUNT ON CHEMISTRY.ORGPlease click the "New User" link in the login box on the chemistry.org home page. Set up your user ID and password and select "Yes" from the drop-down menu to indicate that you are an ACS member. Next, enter your membership number and last name. Finally, complete the necessary registration information.

On the information provided, you will see that many categories comprise "total compensation," including performance bonuses, insurance benefits, and pension and retirement benefits. Thus, an executive's total compensation is typically greater than his or her base salary, and the total varies from year to year. The society is providing members more detail than is commonly submitted to the IRS to make clear these distinctions.

As you evaluate the information, please remember that ACS is a large and complex organization. The society's total revenues in 2004 are budgeted to be almost $420 million. ACS has more than 159,000 members, approximately 1,900 full-time employees, and assets of more than $1 billion. In addition to the society's broad array of member programs, the ACS Publications Division and Chemical Abstracts Service are the leading providers of the highest quality chemical information to the worldwide scientific and engineering communities, with combined revenues of nearly $350 million annually. The society also plays a prominent role in educating the public, policymakers, and professionals on issues of concern to our profession and our nation.

Ultimately, the ACS Board of Directors is responsible for determining the salaries and performance bonuses of society officers (the executive director, the secretary, and the treasurer), and it reviews and approves the performance bonuses for these and other senior executives who report to the executive director and CEO. The society's executive compensation program is designed, administered, and monitored to ensure its fairness, equity, and competitiveness; attract and retain outstanding executives; and support the continued success of the organization.

A word about our executive bonus plans: ACS is blessed with highly talented executives and staff across all programs. The executive bonus program is designed to provide incentives to a limited number of top senior executives who have performed in an extraordinary way in a particular year. The board approves performance goals for the nine top executives, and reviews goals for other senior executives who report to the executive director and CEO and her direct reports. The ACS executive bonus plan is similar to those at some other large not-for-profit organizations and for many companies of comparable size (in terms of number of employees) and revenue.

In determining executive compensation, the board tries to strike an appropriate balance in providing salaries and bonuses that allow the society to remain competitive and to keep costs at an appropriate level. With the assistance of highly regarded external experts, and using independently published survey data, we benchmark total compensation for our executive positions against comparable executive positions in scientific and technical membership organizations and other specific organizations as appropriate. In the past decade, ACS has benchmarked these positions five separate times, and another benchmarking study is now under way. The previous studies have indicated that the salaries and bonuses paid to senior executives are appropriate for the complexity and level of the positions.

Your questions or comments about the Form 990 information or other questions about compensation may be sent to executivedirector@acs.org. We appreciate your interest in seeking accurate information on this important topic.

Views expressed on this page are those of the authors and not necessarily those of the ACS Board.

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE