Commerce Reports on Barriers to U.S. Exports

Greater collaboration is needed across government departments and with U.S. industry to eliminate technical obstacles, such as international conformity assessment issues, that impede U.S. exports, according to a report released last week by the Department of Commerce. The report, "Standards & Competitiveness--Coordinating for Results," provides more than 50 recommendations designed to reduce standards-related trade barriers. The recommendations are the result of input from more that 200 industry associations and standards organizations during 13 industry roundtables convened over the past year. "In many ways, this is the beginning of a new Commerce partnership with industry to combat standards as trade barriers to American goods and services," Commerce Secretary Donald L. Evans said at the report's release. The report is part of the department's Standards Initiative, an eight-point plan to address standards-related issues.
