Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Policy

Senate Passes Project Bioshield with $5.6 Billion

May 24, 2004 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 82, Issue 21
Advertisement

Most Popular in Policy

The Senate finally passed the long-stalled Project Bioshield legislation (S. 15) last week, committing $5.6 billion over 10 years to develop and stockpile vaccines and medications to combat bioterrorism attacks. The House is expected to approve the Senate version next month. The bill provides incentives to pharmaceutical makers and biotechnology companies for the development of medicines to treat people exposed to bioterrorist agents such as anthrax, Ebola virus, bubonic plague, and botulism toxin. The measure gives the government authority to relax acquisition procedures for vaccines in a national emergency and could let the government bypass FDA's approval process to rush production of new treatments. Most members of Congress are pleased that the measure is finally on its way. Rep. Joe Barton (R-Texas), chairman of the House Committee on Energy & Commerce, said in a statement that "the R&D aims of this legislation will strengthen our ability to counter bioterrorism, and it will advance our overall biotechnology infrastructure." Congress had approved $890 million for Project Bioshield for fiscal 2004.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Bill Advances To Fund More Research In Medicine And Cures
Bill Aims To Spur Ebola Drugs
Congress Clears Bioterror Preparedness Measure

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE