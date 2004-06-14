Abbott, Icos in Drug Pacts

Two antibody development deals were struck last week. In one, Abbott Laboratories will gain access to Protein Design Labs' technology for antibody humanization. Abbott is already a comarketer with MedImmune of the respiratory disease drug Synagis, a humanized antibody that was developed with PDL technology. Separately, Icos has licensed five monoclonal antibody candidates from Raven Biotechnologies. Abbott and Icos will make undisclosed payments to their partners.
