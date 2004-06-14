Akzo Develops New Paint

Akzo Nobel's Copenhagen and Malmo, Sweden, R&D labs have developed a water-based exterior wood coating that contains 65% solids. A typical waterborne paint contains 35% solids. The increased solids content in the new Tinova VX paint means that it has minimal volatile organic compound content, well below new stringent regulations set by the European Commission to go into effect in 2007, Akzo says. Distinctive small-polymer molecules ensure good penetration into wood, the firm adds.
