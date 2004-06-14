Air Liquide plans to invest $22 million to add 600 tons per day of nitrogen capacity at its Strathmoor facility near Edmonton, Alberta. The new capacity will meet growing demand for the gas, used in the extraction of methane from coal beds.
ProSkelia of Paris and Strakan of Galashiels, Scotland, will combine in a 50-50 merger. The new drug company, focused on skeletal biology and steroid chemistry, will be headquartered in Galashiels, with R&D in Paris.
Oxford BioMedica will acquire several patent families from Chiron's gene therapy patent portfolio for an undisclosed amount. In a separate agreement, Chiron has made an equity investment in Oxford BioMedica of just over $100,000.
Australia's pSivida is the first company to start trading on London's International Market Service facility, which allows trading in firms from markets outside the U.K. pSivida is developing a nanostructured porous silicon used for biomedical applications.
Kalypsys, a 2001 spin-off from the Novartis Research Foundation, will supply high-throughput compound screening and other technologies to the new NIH Chemical Genomics Center. The deal is worth as much as $30 million to Kalypsys.
