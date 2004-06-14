Casey Addresses Delaware Legislature

On April 27, ACS President Charles P. Casey addressed the Delaware State Senate on behalf of ACS and the Delaware Section. He spoke briefly, making three specific recommendations to the state so that it can remain a center of high technology and good jobs.

"First, you need to provide a workforce for high technology. And that means investment in K–12 education and everything beyond that," he said. "Second, it means investment in research universities. The research universities are often the center of new technological development that leads to spin-off companies and new jobs in the state.