Issue Date: June 14, 2004
Casey Addresses Delaware Legislature
On April 27, ACS President Charles P. Casey addressed the Delaware State Senate on behalf of ACS and the Delaware Section. He spoke briefly, making three specific recommendations to the state so that it can remain a center of high technology and good jobs.
"First, you need to provide a workforce for high technology. And that means investment in K–12 education and everything beyond that," he said. "Second, it means investment in research universities. The research universities are often the center of new technological development that leads to spin-off companies and new jobs in the state.
"Third, you need to provide an environment attractive to scientists and high-technology companies. And what would attract them? It's going to be good schools in the K–12 area. It's going to be a clean environment. It's going to be a vibrant arts and music community. And it's going to be a community that welcomes diversity."
Casey also noted that colleges and universities play an important role as technology partners. "The Delaware Biotechnology Institute at the University of Delaware and the Delaware Technology Park are good examples of collaboration across disciplinary research and education," he said. "We hope you will continue to build in these efforts to boost Delaware's standing in current and emerging areas including biotechnology, nanotechnology, and energy technology."-
