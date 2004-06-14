Dow Licenses Drug Patents ...

Dow Chemical has licensed patents from Epicyte Pharmaceutical related to the expression of antibodies in plants. The deal replaces an earlier development agreement between the two firms that ended when Epicyte was acquired last month. Dow's Dowpharma and Dow AgroSciences units are both pursuing the production of therapeutic proteins in plants. Earlier this year, Dowpharma formed a collaboration with Nobex for plant-based production of a peptide being developed as an appetite suppressant. Separately, Dow is moving its biopharmaceutical process development capabilities from Stony Brook, N.Y., to San Diego, Calif., home of its corporate biotechnology R&D center.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter