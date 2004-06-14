Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Policy

FDA Examines Its Ethical Standards

by BETTE HILEMAN
June 14, 2004 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 82, Issue 24
Advertisement

Most Popular in Policy

A recent FDA review to assess compliance with the agency's ethical standards shows that "the aggressive disclosure and review process designed to prevent conflicts of interest is working well," says Acting FDA Commissioner Lester M. Crawford.

Following a House Energy & Commerce subcommittee hearing in May that raised questions about conflict of interest at FDA, the agency undertook a review of its employees' adherence to conflict-of-interest regulations. Crawford announced the results of that review on June 4. The conclusions are based on more than 1,800 submissions from agency employees of their outside activities.

After the hearing in May, FDA began to tighten its conflict-of-interest regulations. It required that each agency director personally review all employee requests for outside consulting activities. Now, the agency is expanding the number of employees that must file declarations of financial holdings and conducting an annual review of outside activities.

"These are good first steps, especially if the requests for outside activities will be accessible to the public," says Jeffrey Delviscio of the Center for Science in the Public Interest.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Chemours board puts CEO and 2 financial executives on leave
Troubled Safety Board Has Difficulties Anew
Safety Board Hit In Oversight Report

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE