Great Lakes Sells U.K. Plant to Shott

GREAT LAKES CHEMICAL PHOTO Great Lakes Chemical has sold its Holywell, Wales, fine chemicals plant to Ian Shott Development for an undisclosed sum. Ian Shott, a veteran of fine chemicals firms such as Lonza and Rhodia, formed his own company last year. In April, his company acquired the Scottish engineering company WH Promation. Shott says the Holywell business, which recently received an $8 million investment, will capitalize on experience in nonnatural amino acid technologies and asymmetric synthesis. He also plans to boost its contract research business. For Great Lakes, the sale represents an exit from the fine chemicals business; Great Lakes sold its Widnes, England, plant to Pentagon Chemicals in December.
