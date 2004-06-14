Hydrogenation without Gases

GASLESS PROCESS [+]Enlarge

By simultaneously generating both hydrogen and supercritical carbon dioxide, a new continuous hydrogenation process avoids the problems of handling gases under pressure.

Developed by chemists at the University of Nottingham, in England, the gasless laboratory technology relies on the decomposition of liquid formic acid, HCO 2 H, over a heated platinum or palladium catalyst at 450 °C in a miniature reactor. The resulting H 2 and supercritical CO 2 are mixed with the material to be hydrogenated, then passed over a noble-metal catalyst in a second reactor.

"The gasless equipment is simple to use and eliminates the need for high-pressure gas cylinders," says chemistry professor Martyn Poliakoff, who developed the process with postdoc Jason R. Hyde [Chem. Commun., published online May 27, http://www.rsc.org/is/journals/current/chemcomm/ccadvarts.htm].

Decomposition of HCO 2 H yields H 2 and CO 2 in a 1:1 ratio. Feeding liquid ethyl formate, HCO 2 C 2 H 5 , into the first reactor, where it decomposes to CO 2 and ethane, can lower the H 2 concentration. The parallel decomposition of HCO 2 H and HCO 2 C 2 H 5 allows control of the H 2 concentration in the supercritical CO 2 /C 2 H 6 mixture.

Decomposition of HCO 2 C 2 H 5 in the absence of HCO 2 H opens up possibilities for carrying out other supercriticial fluid reactions. Hyde and Poliakoff have demonstrated, for example, that the equipment can be used for acid-catalyzed Friedel-Craft alkylations.

The Nottingham team members have been collaborating with HEL, a company based in Hertfordshire, England, that produces research-scale automated equipment, to develop the technology. HEL will launch a commercial version of the equipment next month.

"Our gasless technology unit eliminates the need to store, meter, and control gases," says HEL Managing Director Jasbir Singh. "The unit contains the electronics, the pumps, the pressure and temperature controls, and even an embedded computer with preloaded software."

The equipment can be used to automatically vary the process parameters for hydrogenations, polymerizations, and for other processes, he points out.

David J. Cole-Hamilton, a chemistry professor at the University of St. Andrews, in Scotland, and an expert on supercritical chemistry, believes the technology provides an attractive new route into supercritical reactions.

"Although industry has learned to handle pressurized gases, they represent a considerable hazard," he says. "Any method for reducing their inventory holds significant safety advantages. The Chemical Communications paper presents an elegant method for doing this."