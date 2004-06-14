Advertisement

Business

Honeywell in Bulletproof Fiber Project

June 14, 2004 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 82, Issue 24
Most Popular in Business

Add Honeywell to the list of bullet-resistant fibermakers who are investing in production increases to meet U.S. military and security needs. The firm says it will spend $20 million to boost output of its Spectra high-density polyethylene fiber at its Richmond, Va., plant by the second quarter of 2005. Earlier this month, DuPont said it would spend $70 million to increase Kevlar p-aramid fiber output by 2006, and last month, DSM opened its first Dyneema high-density-polyethylene fiber line in the U.S. Nance K. Dicciani, CEO of Honeywell Specialty Materials, says the firm has invested more than $25 million in Spectra fiber research and production in the past three years. In a recent C&EN interview (C&EN, March 22, page 13), she said sales of Spectra-based composites for bullet-resistant vests, helmets, and airplane cockpit doors are growing at more than 15% annually. The latest production increase will be devoted to military applications, she says.

