Huntsman Mulls More Polyethylene

Huntsman Polymers hopes to begin construction by the end of this year on a 400,000-metric-ton-per-year low-density polyethylene plant at its ethylene complex in Wilton, England. Vice President Monte Edlund says the shutdown of ethylene derivatives units around the U.K. in the coming years will free up significant quantities of ethylene. "We think the best use of the ethylene is to construct an LDPE plant," he says, adding that LDPE garners a price premium compared with other kinds of polyethylene. To help finance the investment, Huntsman intends to add $100 million to an existing $1.2 billion loan. The plant is slated to go onstream in 2007.
