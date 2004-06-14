Kemira and Tetra Eye Sale

Tetra Technologies has offered to acquire Kemira's calcium chloride business. Kemira expects to complete an evaluation of the offer later this summer. The deal would include calcium chloride production in Finland and Sweden and a 50% share of a joint venture in liquid calcium chloride with Akzo Nobel in the Netherlands. Tetra, based in The Woodlands, Texas, calls itself the worldwide leader in calcium chloride production.
