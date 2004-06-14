NIH Launches New Chemical Genomics Center

As part of its Roadmap for Medical Research, NIH announced the establishment of the Chemical Genomics Center last week. The center is the first step of an initiative to set up a national network of centers that will produce chemical tools for use in biological research and drug development. The purpose of the center is to give "academic and government researchers a chance to contribute in a much more vigorous way to the earliest stages of the drug development pipeline: the identification of useful biological targets," explained National Human Genome Research Institute Director Francis S. Collins. In support of the research network, NIH plans to establish a repository to acquire, maintain, and distribute a collection of up to 1 million chemical compounds. To that end, the center plans to screen more than 100,000 small-molecule compounds in its first year. High-throughput screening is expected to begin later this year.
