Portland Section Judges Intel Science Fair Winners

Each year, ACS local sections select chemistry prizewinners in the Intel International Science Fair. This year, the science fair was held in Portland, Ore., and judges from the Portland Section reviewed projects and awarded a number of prizes. Front row, left to right, are Ivan S. Bushmarinov, Russia, 1st-place winner; Arun Thottumkara, Illinois, 2nd place; Michael Klenov, Russia, 3rd place; and Sharat Ganapati, Oregon, and Thomas Chen, Washington (team), 4th place. Back row, left to right, are Nicolas Hamel, Portland Section education chair, and honorable mention winners Brian Sparling, Florida; Carrie McDonough, Ohio; Ayaka Iwami, Japan; and Di Zhen Ye, Pennsylvania.
