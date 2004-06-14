Rohm and Haas, Clariant Open Asian Plants

Rohm and Haas has inaugurated its largest Asian electronic materials facility and support center in Dongguan, China. Employing 200 people, the facility will manufacture Rohm and Haas's circuit-board materials and support the firm's packaging and finishing technologies businesses. The center will provide technical assistance to the sales force and test new applications for the company's products. Meanwhile, in Hsinchu, Taiwan, Clariant has inaugurated a new photoresist plant that will serve the liquid-crystal display market. The plant has capacity for 240 metric tons per year.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter