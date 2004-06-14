Symyx Drug Unit Is Now Ilypsa

Symyx Therapeutics, which applies high-throughput techniques to biopharmaceutical discovery, has changed its name to Ilypsa. The company has also appointed Scott M. Rocklage to be executive chairman. Rocklage is a partner in 5AM Ventures and the chairman of Cubist Pharmaceuticals. Additionally, Ilypsa, which had been working out of Symyx Technologies' facilities, is moving to its own 21,000-sq-ft space in Santa Clara, Calif. Investors in Ilypsa include the Sprout Group, Symyx Technologies, and 5AM Ventures.
