More Sucralose Is under Way

Tate & Lyle will begin a "significant" expansion of its sucralose sweetener facility in McIntosh, Ala., investing some $30 million in the plant by January 2006. According to Tate & Lyle, the project will meet growing demand "across all categories," including new midcalorie carbonated beverages containing the sweetener. Sucralose's developer, Johnson & Johnson's McNeil Nutritionals unit, sold the Alabama plant to Tate & Lyle in February. As part of the deal, McNeil granted Tate & Lyle worldwide marketing to food and beverage manufacturers, while retaining retail and food-service business marketing.
