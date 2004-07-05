Bayer Nears Buy of Roche Unit

According to company insiders, Bayer is now in exclusive negotiations to acquire Roche's consumer health care unit. Some five other contenders, including several investment firms, have dropped out, they say. At the company's Innovation Day press forum last week, Bayer Chairman Werner Wenning refused to comment on the latest report, which predicts that Bayer will pay nearly $2 billion for the Roche unit. The Bayer staffers are optimistic that the deal will succeed and see a good fit between the Roche business and Bayer's own consumer health care products division.
