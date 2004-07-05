Cambridge Opens New cGMP Facility

Cambridge Major Laboratories has opened a new current Good Manufacturing Practices facility in Germantown, Wis. The facility, on a 10-acre site 5 miles from Cambridge's existing operation, is intended to add larger scale manufacturing to the firm's traditional R&D and small-scale cGMP production, says Michael W. Major, the firm's CEO. Cambridge will vacate and sell its current site once all customers' projects have been transferred.
