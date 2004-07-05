Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Policy

Decision on Cheney Panel Postponed

July 5, 2004 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 82, Issue 27
Advertisement

Most Popular in Policy

A recent Supreme Court decision in the long-running litigation over public access to documents from Vice President Dick Cheney's energy panel will result in delaying final resolution until after the November presidential election. The genesis of the case goes back to the first months of the Bush Administration when Cheney held White House meetings to draw up a national energy plan. The Sierra Club and other environmental groups charged that his panel relied only on industry representatives, who met behind closed doors with government officials. The Sierra Club sued and was joined by Judicial Watch Inc., a conservative watchdog group. Both alleged that the meetings were subject to federal open-meeting and disclosure requirements. A federal district court judge ordered the government to at least provide basic information sought by the two groups during pretrial "discovery" proceedings. But the government refused; the two litigants went to a federal appeals court; and the appeals court said the Administration must provide the information or claim executive privilege, which the Administration did not wish to do. Cheney appealed to the Supreme Court, and on a 7­2 decision, the case was referred back to the appeals court with the admonishment to reconsider its decision in light of special burdens imposed on the executive branch--without requiring an executive privilege claim.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
SEC climate rule triggers flurry of lawsuits
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Federal judge scraps US EPA’s science rule
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Trump EPA’s science rule on shaky legal ground

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE